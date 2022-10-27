Wakanda Forever’ – Red Carpet World Premiere Photo Gallery – The Hamden Journal

Stars, filmmakers and special guests hit the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday night in Hollywood for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney begins overseas rollout of the highly anticipated sequel on November 9 and releases domestically November 11.

Stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli and Mabel Cadena were all in attendance at the premiere. Also on the carpet, Marvel boss and producer Kevin Feige with fellow producer Nate Moore and executive producers Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso.

Director Ryan Coogler spoke to The Hamden Journal about the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first film and said, “He was a giant of a man, the screen couldn’t contain him. To watch his movies is only to know a piece of him. We felt so fortunate to know the whole guy and we try and honor him on this one.”

Further putting in appearances were Michael B Jordan, Regé-Jean Page, Tyler Perry and Rihanna, whose “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the original soundtrack, comes out this Friday.

BP2 sees Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M’Baku (Duke), Okoye (Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

