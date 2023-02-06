Wakanda Forever’ Most Watched Marvel Premiere Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

Disney is calling their 5x Oscar nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the most watched Marvel premiere ever on Disney+ on a global basis. Without supplying viewership figures, they’re claiming this based on hours streamed for the pic in its first five days. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel, which has amassed $842.3M WW, dropped on Disney+ on Feb. 1 after an 83-day theatrical window.

Meanwhile, Samba TV, which measures viewership across a panel of 3M U.S. SmartTVs, says that the Live +4D household viewership was 2.1M.

That’s a notable number, 400% ahead of the same frame for Black Adam‘s 1.5M draw over its Live-4D on HBO Max, the same viewership as Disney/Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and just under that of Thor: Love and Thunder (2.2M).

Of the above movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever over-indexed by the highest margin among Black households (+44%), Hispanic households (+27%), and A20-24 Gen Z households (+9%).

The great takeaway in all of this: windows work. Juxtapose this to the theatrical day-and-date numbers of Disney’s Labor Day 2020 launch of Mulan (1.12M), Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow during July 2021 (1.1M weekend per Samba) and Jungle Cruise (777K) — granted, they were both available on an extra pay-tier on Disney+.

Said Cole Strain, VP of Measurement, Samba TV, “Just as it smashed box office records last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splash in its debut on Disney+ as 2.1 million U.S. households streamed the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film featuring a star-studded cast.”

“Black households were more likely to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever than other recent superhero franchises, including Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Adam. There was a significant over-index of 44% against the average U.S. household among Black households based on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viewership in the first five days, surpassing that of the other films. The Black Panther sequel also caught fire with younger audiences, including Gen Z households who were nearly 10% more likely to tune in compared to the average household,” Strain added.

“The Black Panther franchise continues to make history, not only for stand out actor Angela Bassett’s first-ever Oscar nomination and win for Marvel Studios, but it’s diverse representation both on and off-screen, which drove Black household viewership to over-index by strong double digits,” the Samba exec continued.

Samba TV gathers viewership data via its proprietary Automatic Content Recognition technology on opted-in Smart TVs. Samba TV’s ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 24 of the top Smart TVs globally and captures content that crosses the TV screen, regardless of source. This results in unbiased, comprehensive viewership insights around the world. Samba TV’s 3M Smart TV research panel is balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census across age, gender, ethnicity, and household income. By contrast, Samba TV’s panel is nearly 80x larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes. Samba TV doesn’t estimate viewership on mobile phones. Samba TV measures at the household level, and does not extrapolate to the individual viewer. This is an important differentiation from for example numbers released by individual streamers who report at the viewer level.

Wakanda Forever received Oscars noms for VFX, Make-up and hairstyling, costume design, Rihanna’s original song “Lift Me Up” and supporting actress Bassett.