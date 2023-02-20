Wakanda Forever’ Honored On First Night – The Hamden Journal

The NAACP kicked off the first night of the 54th NAACP Image Awards honoring the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Khleo Thomas took the reigns of the NAACP Image Awards’ Virtual Experience as host where Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum, and Jotaka Eaddy made an appearance as presenters of night one. The week-long event invites fans to join the celebration in honoring the achievements and performances of people of color in more than 80 categories.

The 54th NAACP Image Awards are set to air on linear television on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will be simulcasted across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

Night one winners included Beyoncé for the Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Cuff It” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance. Rihanna took the award for Outstanding Video/Visual Album for “Lift Me Up” while the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack took the trophy for the Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album category.

LIST OF WINNERS

Outstanding International Song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Cuff It – “Beyoncé”

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff

Outstanding Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé