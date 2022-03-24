Wait, There Are Americans Happy About High Gas Prices?

Drivers in the United States and around the world are experiencing unprecedented gasoline price increases.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas Tuesday was $4.242, according to data compiled by the AAA.

That’s down a little from a record $4.33 on March 11, but still sharply higher from a year ago.

The surge is closely tied to crude oil prices, which have risen sharply in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

That’s the case despite the fact that most European nations haven’t joined the U.S. in boycotting oil from Russia, the world’s third largest producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

