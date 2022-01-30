Wait, how many private jets landed in KC for Chiefs, Bengals AFC Championship? Ten, 20? More!

In one hour alone, between 11 a.m. and noon on Sunday, more than 60 private planes landed at Kansas City’s Wheeler Downtown Airport ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, The Kansas City Aviation Department confirmed.

Do the math: that’s a plane every minute.

As planes arrived, passengers were whisked away in limousines and luxury cars to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2 p.m. kickoff. Private jets, coming in from the south, continued to arrive within minutes of the game.

“It’s been absolutely wild today,” said 29-year-old services technician Trevor Cessna. “I’ve been here for four years and the only time I’ve seen it anywhere this busy previously was last year’s AFC Championship. We’ve at least hit 60s, 70s, by now.”

Owen Tullis, 19, saw the planes arriving overhead and drove in from Blue Springs to get a closer look. Tullis said he is also a pilot.

“I’ve been here about 40 minutes,” he said, shortly after noon,” I’ve seen about 50 planes come in.”

Twitter r image of aircraft traffic at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport just after noon prior to the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

One twitter user simply posted a map of downtown airport traffic with a mind-blown emoji.