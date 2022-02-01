‘Wahlburgers’ Reality Series Heads To AXS TV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: AXS TV has acquired all 10 seasons of Wahlburgers, the Emmy-nominated reality series that aired on A&E from 2014-2019. Starring Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers will premiere Sunday, February 27, with episodes airing weekly in a four-hour block, from 7 pm to 11 pm ET.

Wahlburgers takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the country’s most high-profile restaurant chains, as acclaimed chef Paul Wahlberg works to build a burger empire with the help of his own personal entourage led by his talented brothers Mark and Donnie, and their beloved mother Alma. The series provides an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of the Wahlberg clan as they balance busy kitchen life with the pressures of international expansion, menu innovation, and a side of friendly family drama. Despite the trials and tribulations of running a major chain, the Wahlberg boys keep their trademark charm and sincere love for each other intact—proving that the only thing thicker than the burgers is the brothers’ unbreakable bond.

The Wahlbergs were joined by numerous famous friends and celebrities over the years, including NFL greats Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman; actress, comedienne and host and Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy; Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr; country music star John Rich; former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez; pro race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.; golf great Bubba Watson; entertainers Joey Fatone and Penn & Teller; Entourage star Adrian Grenier; and New Kids On The Block members Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Danny Wood.

The show received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program during its run.

Wahlburgers replaces The Top Ten Revealed and Rock Legends, which have been airing Sunday nights on AXS TV and will wrap their seasons on February 20.

“This series captured an incredible moment for us as a family, and we all had such a great time getting to share our love for this business and each other with the world,” Mark Wahlberg said. “Wahlburgers resonated with so many people during its run, and it is still humbling to see how warmly viewers have embraced all the fun, drama, and craziness that make our dynamic so special. We are proud to have the show join AXS TV’s lineup, and look forward to welcoming their audience into the Wahlburgers family.”

“Looking back at this show is like exploring a time capsule that contains so many important memories for our family,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “It means a lot to us, and I know it’s come to mean a great deal to many viewers, as well. They can relate to the drama and dysfunction, but they also relate to the love and the humor that we all have for each other. It’s a really special thing, and I feel honored that we were able to touch so many lives. I hope AXS TV’s viewers have as much fun reliving these unforgettable moments as we did making them.”

“The Wahlbergs are one of entertainment’s most beloved families, amassing loyal fans across the realms of films, food, television, and music,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “Despite the success they have achieved, they are still the same humble boys from Boston at heart, and that undeniable charm shines throughout the hit Wahlburgers series. This show is the perfect complement to our programming roster, and I am confident our viewers are going to enjoy watching it on Sunday nights.”

Wahlburgers was produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Executive producers include Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg, 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick and A&E’s Devon Graham Hammonds.