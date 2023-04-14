Wagner Group Leader calls on Putin to declare end of war

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, asks the Russian authorities to declare the end of the war and concentrate on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Prigozhin in a comment distributed by his press service

Quote: “For the authorities [of the Russian Federation – ed.] and for society as a whole, it is necessary to put some kind of bold full stop in the ‘special military operation’.

The ideal option is to announce the end of the special military operation, to inform everyone that Russia has achieved the results that it planned, and in a sense, we have really achieved them. We have ground a huge number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and can report to ourselves that our task has been completed.

Theoretically, Russia has already received this full stop by destroying a large part of the active male population of Ukraine, by intimidating another part of it that has fled to Europe.

Russia has cut off the Azov Sea and a large chunk of the Black Sea, seized a fat chunk of Ukraine’s territory, and created a land corridor to Crimea.”

Details: The terrorist claims that Russia can only “gain a firm foothold, cling to the territories that already exist”.

At the same time, Prigozhin believes that there is one problem that the war caused: “If earlier Ukraine was part of former Russia, now it is an absolutely national-oriented state”.

The militant wrote an entire article where he reflects on the importance of Bakhmut, the leak of Pentagon documents and the upcoming offensive of the Armed Forces.

The occupier is against any negotiations with Ukraine and wants the forces of Russia and Ukraine to meet in battle.

