Wagatha Christie Channel 4 Drama Sets Cast Including Michael Sheen – The Hamden Journal

Channel 4 has cast Harry Potter star Natalia Tena and BAFTA winner Chanel Creswell as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney in its upcoming Wagatha Christie courtroom drama, with Michael Sheen set to play high-profile barrister David Sherborne.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom will recreate the high-stakes UK High Court defamation case between the two earlier this year, with two sparring legal teams in the spotlight. The Wagatha Christie case was one of the most high-profile in recent history in the UK. Rooney famously tried to catch out Vardy for selling news stories about her to the tabloids using sleuth tactics, thus dubbed Wagatha Christie. Each day was covered extensively by the press and included many memorable moments.

The pair’s husbands, the England footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, will be played by Dion Lloyd and Marci Nagyszokolyai, while Simon Coury will play Rooney’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson.

There has been huge media interest in the case since it wrapped in July, with Vardy losing and having to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds, and both Discovery+ and Disney+ have greenlit documentaries about the affair.

Logan High producer Chalkboard is producing, Tom Popay is executive producer, Oonagh Kearney is director and Chris Atkins is writer.