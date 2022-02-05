Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking found guilty on four counts of murder

A jury found the man who shot and killed four people in a Waffle House in Tennessee in 2018 guilty on four counts of first-degree murder.

Travis Reinking, 33, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, having said God told him to kill.

Reinking did not react as the verdict was read on Friday, other than to look at his parents. The families of his victims celebrated.

“True justice is having my son here,”, Shaundelle Brooks, mother to victim, Akila Dasilva, told reporters. “This is the closest [thing] to true justice.”

The jury will meet again Saturday to hear victim impact statements and deliberate over whether Reinking should have a chance at parole.

The jury also convicted him on four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of unlawful employment of a firearm during a commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

Reinking wounded four other people, two seriously, in addition to the four he killed.

A jury found Travis Reinking (center) guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of four people at a Waffle House in 2018. Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool

With Post wires