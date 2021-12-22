VZ Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here’s What Earnings, Chart Show On Verizon Stock

While VZ stock has consistently underperformed the S&P 500, Verizon stock often attracts income-oriented investors owing to its dividend. If 5G wireless services reignite earnings and revenue growth, however, Verizon stock might have much greater appeal.







After being pummeled in October and November, VZ stock suddenly found support in high volume on Dec. 16 amid a broad sell-off in technology stocks. Verizon and telecom rival AT&T (T) are viewed as defensive plays because of high dividends. A Dow component, Verizon stock pays a 4.6% dividend.

But VZ stock has retreated 9.5% in 2021. Verizon reported September-quarter adjusted earnings that topped estimates while revenue came in below Wall Street targets. It added more postpaid wireless phone subscribers than expected.

One new overhang on Verizon stock involves “C-band” radio spectrum it bought for 5G wireless services. The Federal Aviation Administration has raised interference issues. Verizon and AT&T, which also bought C-band airwaves, are trying to resolve the issue.

VZ Stock: Tracfone Deal Finally Closes

In a bright spot, Verizon in November finally closed the $6.25 billion acquisition of Tracfone from Mexico-based Americal Movil (AMX). Tracfone sells pre-paid wireless services. The Federal Communications Commission approved the purchase with conditions.

At Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia Conference in September, Verizon Communications (VZ) Chief Executive Hans Vestberg talked about five vectors of growth.

For Verizon stock, one problem is that 5G wireless competition is expected to intensify.

T-Mobile US‘s (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint created a stronger rival. In addition, AT&T recently agreed to merge its WarnerMedia business with Discovery (DISCA). As a result, a slimmed-down AT&T is expected to have more money to invest in 5G wireless technology and fiber-optic services.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile launched new promotions after Apple (AAPL) rolled out new iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14.

Verizon Stock: Mid-Band Spectrum Key To 5G Revenue Growth

In addition, Verizon stock emerged as the top bidder in a recent government auction of mid-band radio spectrum. Verizon spent $53 billion, including incentive payments to satellite operators and clearing costs.

At Credit Suisse, analyst Douglas Mitchelson said: “Key for Verizon stock is management’s ability to monetize its generational C-Band investment through selling ever more premium consumer unlimited service (at a higher price), more devices per household, and eventually fixed wireless and new 5G enterprise and consumer services.”

At its investor day March 10, Verizon called for revenue growth of 4% or more in 2024 as it scales up 5G wireless services. Verizon forecast revenue growth of 2% in 2021, in line with prior guidance. That will increase to 3% growth in 2022 and 2023, the company said.

Now that Verizon owns sufficient 5G mid-band spectrum, its network build-out will be key. Verizon aims to reach 175 million people by the end of 2022 with mid-band spectrum-based 5G services that provide faster data speeds.

VZ Stock: 5G Investment Phase

In addition, Verizon said 5G mobile services will result in more consumers upgrading to unlimited monthly data plans. Currently, 61% of consumer subscribers have unlimited data plans, up from 40% in 2018.

Also, Verizon told analysts it plans to use the 5G mid-band spectrum to deliver fixed broadband services to homes. Cable TV companies currently dominate in residential broadband. The telecom said its fixed broadband service will reach 30 million homes by the end of 2023.

Verizon expects 5G business services to gain momentum in 2022. It’s investing in “mobile-edge compute” sites that provide private 5G business services.

The telecom firm expects to spend $10 billion more on building 5G wireless network infrastructure over the next three years. That amounts to roughly $3.3 billion a year. It’s in addition to the $18 billion each year it already spends maintaining its entire network. Some of that already is earmarked for 5G.

“The overarching question is whether investors will place a higher multiple on Verizon stock in advance of clear proof points for potential revenue acceleration in future years, balanced against minimal (earnings) growth during this investment phase and capital returns limited to the dividend for the next 4 to 5 years,” said Mitchelson.

On the plus side, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BKH) on Feb. 16 disclosed a $8.6 billion stake in Verizon.

VZ stock on May 3 sold a 90% stake in its media and advertising business to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.

Verizon Stock: Tracfone Acquisition Under Review

Verizon holds less debt than AT&T, which acquired media giant Time Warner and earlier satellite TV broadcaster DirecTV. While Verizon has avoided large acquisitions, its foray into the media business through the AOL and Yahoo acquisitions misfired. In 2018, it took a $4.6 billion write-down on its media business, called Oath.

New York-based Verizon has partnered with Walt Disney (DIS) in video streaming services. Disney and Verizon in August expanded their streaming partnership to include Hulu and ESPN+. Verizon has also partnered for Apple (AAPL) Music services and with sports leagues.

In December, Verizon added Discovery (DISCA) as a video streaming partner.

VZ Stock: Top Management New

Thanks to low interest rates, Verizon stock has posted some good runs since the global recession of 2008-2009. The telecom giant at one point jumped into the IBD Leaderboard. It’s a curated list of leading stocks that stand out on technical and fundamental metrics.

Verizon is the largest provider of wireless services in the U.S. It also sells wired services to consumers in the Northeast and business services globally.

Verizon is much more exposed to the U.S. wireless market than rival telecom AT&T. Verizon gets nearly 85% of adjusted earnings from its wireless business.

The company has paid down debt since it bought Vodafone Group‘s (VOD) 45% stake in a wireless joint venture for $130 billion in early 2014.

Further, its senior leadership is new. Vestberg served as network gear maker Ericsson‘s (ERICY) CEO before joining Verizon. Vestberg and Chief Strategy Officer Rima Qureshi, also an Ericsson veteran, both joined Verizon in 2017.

Ronan Dunne, head of Verizon’s consumer business, previously was CEO at British wireless firm O2. He joined Verizon in 2016.

VZ Stock Fundamentals In A Maturing Industry

Revenue growth remains an issue. Verizon’s long-range problem is that the U.S. wireless market is saturated.

Many consumers have delayed upgrading to new smartphones. Plus, data-gobbling mobile video hasn’t panned out as a big moneymaker.

For the third quarter, Verizon earnings were $1.41 per share on an adjusted basis, excluding items. Revenue climbed 4.3% to $32.9 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30.

A year earlier, Verizon earned $1.25 a share on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts had projected Verizon earnings of $1.37 a share on revenue of $33.2 billion.

The company said wireless service revenue rose 3.9% to $17.1 billion, in-line with estimates.

Further, Verizon said it added 429,000 postpaid wireless phone subscribers vs. analyst estimates for a 342,000 gain.

Verizon Stock: 5G Wireless To The Rescue?

Verizon’s 5G mobile network uses both lower-band and high frequency airwaves. Its lower-band 5G services are widely available but don’t offer much improvement in data speeds over older 4G networks.

Verizon’s 5G “Ultrawideband,” or UWB, mobile services use high frequency, mmWave spectrum. UWB services were available in parts of 60 cities, including sports stadiums, by the end of 2020. But coverage is spotty even in urban areas, analysts say.

Verizon has partnered with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com (AMZN) to develop 5G apps for the web-connected industrial devices. Another partner is IBM (IBM).

Pundits expect 5G wireless to have a role in manufacturing automation, cloud gaming, autonomous vehicles, drones and remote health care services.

VZ Stock Analysis: Is It A Buy Right Now?

VZ stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of only 35 out of a best possible 99, according to the IBD Stock Checkup. The best stocks tend to have an RS rating of 80 or better.

Verizon stock holds an IBD Composite Rating of 65 out of a best possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Verizon stock, meanwhile, has an Accumulation/Distribution Rating of C-plus. That rating analyzes price and volume changes in a stock over the past 13 weeks of trading.

The rating, on an A+ to E scale, measures institutional buying and selling in a stock. A+ signifies heavy institutional buying; E means heavy selling. Think of the C grade as neutral.

The purchase of mid-band spectrum for 5G services will delay a VZ stock buyback for years. Meanwhile, emerging 5G wireless apps could take years to generate significant revenue. Verizon stock has dropped below its 50-day moving average.

As of Dec. 20, VZ stock trades well below an entry point of 62.05. But the stock recently found support amid a broad sell-off in tech stocks. To be actionable, VZ likely needs to form a new base. Investors could take a look at other 5G stocks, such as chip makers or network gear suppliers.

Rather than buy Verizon stock, income-oriented investors might consider a large ETF such as SPY, which tracks the S&P 500.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

