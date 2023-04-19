Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, ‘Mutt’ Filmmaker, Signs With UTA And Mosaic – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, the Chilean-Serbian filmmaker whose debut feature Mutt world premiered to stellar reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has signed with UTA and Mosaic for representation in all areas.

Lungulov-Klotz wrote, directed and produced the U.S. Competition drama, which has been picked up for distribution in North America by Strand Releasing. Pic tells the story of Feña (Lío Mehiel), a young, NYC-based trans man navigating the extremes of human emotion with the most important people in his life, over the course of one day.

Lungulov-Klotz’s lead actor, Mehiel, was awarded Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for his performance, becoming the first trans actor to claim the prize. The film subsequently had its international premiere in the Generation 14+ section of the Berlin Film Festival before going on to close the New Directors/New Films Festival from The Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center earlier this month.

A top five finalist for the Tribeca/AT&T Untold Stories Grant, Lungulov-Klotz is an alum of the Sundance Institute Labs and the Inside Out Financing Forum, as well as the Ryan Murphy Half Initiative, where he completed a mentorship under director Janet Mock on the groundbreaking FX series Pose.

The transgender storyteller, born in New York City to Chilean and Serbian immigrants, who was raised between Chile, the United States and Serbia, will look going forward to continue to expand queer narratives.