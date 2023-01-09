Voyager, Neurocrine ink gene-therapy deal

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

rallied 35% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

to develop and commercialize gene therapies, including one that is being tested as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Neurocrine will make a $175 million upfront payment, including a $39 million equity investment, with up to $1.5 billion in potential milestones. Voyager’s stock has soared 148.7% over the past year, while the S&P 500

is down 17.0%.