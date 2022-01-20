Voting bills and bid to change Senate rules fail

The Daily Beast

Biden Just Officially Surrendered on Progressives’ Top Priorities

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesFaced with a struggling domestic agenda and the increasing likelihood of a Democratic electoral rout in November, President Joe Biden — in a nearly two-hour-long press conference Wednesday — finally conceded that chopping up his signature Build Back Better (BBB) package may be the only remaining path to passing any of his legislative agenda.Even worse, Biden conceded that his plan to divide BBB into standalone bills will likely mean tough choices over what portion