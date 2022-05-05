Voters says Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase not a big deal

A sizable majority of American voters on both sides of the political divide are not concerned about Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter, according to a new national poll.

The Fox News poll, which was released Wednesday, found that 62 percent of registered voters don’t think the platform’s takeover by the Tesla CEO and world’s richest person really matters.

Among the 1,003 people surveyed, 43 percent said it didn’t matter “at all,” while 19 percent said “not much,” according to the results.

Meanwhile, only 20 percent believe the social media giant’s purchase matters a “great deal” and 16 percent said it only matters “some,” the poll said.

Among Republicans, 60 percent said the purchase doesn’t matter and 38 percent said it does – while the results among Democrats was 59 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

The Fox News poll was released Wednesday. Fox News

Among Republicans, 64% said the purchase is a “good thing.” Fox News

The independents were especially indifferent, with 70 percent saying it doesn’.t matter and only 28 percent saying it does, according to the survey.

As to the outcome of the sale, 44 percent of voters think it is a good thing, while 30 percent said it was bad. Those who didn’t care or were unsure were evenly split at 13 percent.

Among Republicans, 64 percent said Musk’s purchase is a “good thing” and 15 percent said it’s a “bad thing.” While the respective numbers among Democrats were 26 percent and 45 percent.

45% of Democrats agreed that Musk’s purchase of Twitter is a “bad thing.” WireImage

The largest endorsement came from self-described very conservative voters, 67 percent of whom called it a “good thing,” Fox News said.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 1 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R). It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk has been telling investors he aims to take the company public again within three years of the buyout.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk has been telling investors he aims to take the company public again. REUTERS

Twitter’s board of directors said late last month that it had accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company — bringing an end to a weeks-long saga and ushering in a new era for the struggling social-media platform.