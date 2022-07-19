Voters say Biden aware of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings

The majority of American voters believe President Biden was aware of Hunter Biden’s shady overseas business dealings and even profited from them, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The Rasmussen Reports survey also shows that a whopping 55% of voters are “closely following” reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

It found that 62% of voters believe the president benefited financially from the first son’s business relationships in China, including 44% who say it is “very likely.”

And 69% reject the president’s assertions that he doesn’t talk to his son about business – 49% say the president “very likely” knew and just 22% think he was unaware of his son’s business relationships.

But a majority – 56% – believe Hunter Biden will not be prosecuted.

The Post, which broke the story about Hunter Biden’s suspicious business relationships in Ukraine and China in a series of exposes beginning in October 2020, reported on Saturday that the first son met with his then-vice president father at least 30 times after returning from overseas business trips between 2008 and 2016.

The information, like the articles from October, came from the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The Post’s reporting on Saturday raised questions about whether the father and son confabs involved Hunter Biden relaying messages from his overseas clients to his father.

The son’s personal calendar, obtained from the laptop, showed that Eric Schwerin, the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm Hunter Biden helped co-found, is listed as attending 21 of those 31 meetings.

A report in The Post on July 2, based on documents found on the computer’s hard drive, showed that it contained an extensive list of contacts for US officials involved with overseeing relationships between the US and China, including a number of Google executives.

The report said the government officials would have been well positioned to help Hunter Biden with his business dealings in China while his father was vice president in the Obama administration between 2008 and 2016.

The Post’s reporting shows that Hunter Biden and his father have been involved in China for years.

Hunter Biden accompanied his father on Air Force 2 when Vice President Biden visited Beijing in 2013 for a visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The elder Biden was looking to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea, but the younger Biden was looking to deal, paying a visit to Jonathan Li, a Chinese financier who ran the private-equity fund Bohai Capital.

He even managed to arrange a handshake between Li and the elder Biden.

Still, the White House has maintained that the president does not discuss business deals with his son.

President Biden inadvertently financed Hunter Biden’s dalliances with a Russia-linked escort ring, according to a report.

“The president has said that he never spoke with his son about his overseas business dealings. Is that still the case?” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked then-press secretary Jen Psaki in April at the daily White House press briefing.

“Yes,” Psaki replied, reiterating the president’s 2019 claim that he’d “never spoken” with his son about “his overseas business dealings.”​

The US attorney in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud, stemming from the lucrative payments he received from foreign businesses, and Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are heading up probes into the son’s business dealings in China and Ukraine.​

A number of Republicans have also said they would launch investigations into Hunter Biden if they retake control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. ​

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik told The Post that its recent reporting on the meetings between Hunter Biden and his father must be examined.

“Hardly a day goes by without another revelation about how intimately involved Joe Biden was with his son Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business dealings. The fact that Joe was in meetings with senior foreign leaders on behalf of Hunter and his business associates while Vice President further proves that Joe has been lying to the American people,” Stefanik told The Post.

The poll surveyed 1,000 voters between July 14-17.

It has a plus/minus 3 percentage points margin of error.