Voters like funding the police, expanding US oil production: poll

With the midterm elections looming and control of Congress up for grabs, most registered voters say they’re more likely to back candidates who support funding the police, expanding domestic oil and gas production and President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending law, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Registered voters were asked in the NBC News survey about 15 qualities and issues that would make candidates more or less likely to get their vote this November.

Three-quarters of voters said they were more likely to support a candidate who wanted to increase funding for law-enforcement, the best-performing issue in the poll.

That was followed by expanding domestic oil and gas (69% more likely to vote), the infrastructure law (63%) and lowering health care and prescription drug costs (62%).

Three-quarters of voters support increasing funding for the police, according to the poll. AP

More than half of voters (56%) said they were more likely to vote for a candidate who supports upholding Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Similarly, 58% of voters said they would be less likely to pick a candidate who supports overturning the ruling.

On the flip side, 73% of voters said they are less likely to support a candidate who wants to defund the police, while just 17% say they would be more likely to vote for that person.

A plurality of voters also say they are less likely to vote for candidates endorsed by progressive lightning rod Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (39%), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (48%), GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (34%) or socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (39%).

Democrats most supported candidates who want to lower healthcare costs and support Roe v. Wade. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Nearly half of voters (47%) say they are less likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while 42% who say the same about a Biden-backed candidate.

More than half of voters (54%) also say they are less likely to vote for a candidate who believes Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Exactly half of voters say they are more likely to vote for someone who says the US should do more to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia, including sending more weapons.

Among Republicans, 99% say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who wants to fund the police, 94% say the same of those who call for expanding oil production and 72% are more likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by Trump.

The most popular candidates among Democrats are those who back lowering health care costs (95%), support Roe v. Wade (90%) and support the infrastructure plan (87%).

Fifty-four percent of voters are less likely to vote for a candidate who believes former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. AP

The poll surveyed 790 registered voters between March 18-22 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.49 percentage points.