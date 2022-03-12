Voters increasingly pessimistic heading into midterms: poll

As inflation and gas prices soar, and the war in Ukraine rages, voter pessimism about the state of the country is growing deeper, according to new polling data

The survey from Schoen Cooperman Research showed that 54% of Americans now firmly believe the country to be on the “wrong track,” while just 38% said the US was on the “right track.” In December the same poll found that 53% of Americans felt the country was on the wrong track compared to 41% who said it was smooth sailing.

The latest data found less than a quarter of Americans said their lives had “improved” while 48% said things had “gotten worse.”

Voter sentiment on the economy continued to deteriorate. The poll found only 26% rated the economy as “excellent” or “good” — while 46% said things were “poor.”

Surging inflation has lead to a spike in gas prices. ANDREW KELLY

“Voters are more pessimistic than they were in December,” pollster Carly Cooperman told The Post. “Seeing the mood of the country deteriorating further is not a good sign for Biden or Democrats in the fall, but on the other hand there is an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate leadership in a way that has thus far not been felt.”

The poll found former President Trump would be a in a 44-44% dead heat in a matchup against President Biden. The same survey in December had given Biden a slight edge. Trump would beat Vice President Harris and Hillary Clinton by 47-43% and 46-43%, respectively.

President Biden and Democrats got better marks for their handling of the Ukraine crises, which Cooperman said Americans were paying close attention to.

Buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Ukraine. MIGUEL A. LOPES

A total of 47% of Americans said they approved of Biden’s overall leadership on the issue compared to just 43% who said they disapproved.

A majority of Americans said Putin would have invaded Ukraine “no matter what” and did not blame “weak” leadership from Biden for the conflict. A majority also credited him for successfully mobilizing European allies against Russia. A further 69% of Americans said they were willing to pay more at the pump for gas in order to stick it to Russian leader Putin.

But 61% of voters agreed with the statement that “Biden’s mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened countries like Russia and China to be more aggressive.”

A tank with the letters “Z” painted on it is seen in front of a residential building in the Donetsk region. ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

More than nine in 10 respondents said they were very or somewhat concerned about the potential for the Russian invasion to lead to a wider war in Europe, while 36% of respondents said nuclear war with the country was very or somewhat likely.

A total of 66% of respondents said U.S. sanctions against Russia “are important to safeguarding democracy,” while more than four out of five agreed that “it is important for the United States to support countries like Ukraine against aggression to maintain global order and keep our role as a world leader.”

The poll, however, also found that standing up to Putin came with limits, and that 67% of Americans agreed that “under no circumstances” should US troops be sent to Ukraine.

Voter sentiment on the economy continued to deteriorate. Michael M. Santiago

“I think that Americans respect and desire toughness in American leadership but there is just zero appetite in the public for American forces coming into contact with Russian forces or scenarios that increase the likelihood of that happening. And that is a bipartisan consensus,” said GOP consultant Luke Thompson.

The 800 poll respondents said they were “certain” or “very likely” to vote in the 2022 midterms, and were comprised of 33% Democrats, 36% Republicans, 28% Independents and 3% from “some other political party.” The survey was conducted from March 2 through 6, 2022 and had a margin of error was +/-3.5%.