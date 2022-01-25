Voss lifts Broncos to senior night win over Lions

Jan. 25—DALEVILLE — A second meeting in next week’s girls basketball sectional would be welcome news for both Liberty Christian and Daleville. If that was to happen, the Lions will need to figure out an answer to Audrey Voss.

The 5-foot-10 senior scored nine of her game-high 22 points in the second half and handed out two assists at crucial moments to help the Broncos secure a senior night win, 44-38 over Liberty Christian.

Daleville improved to 5-14 after snapping a five-game losing skid, while the Lions fell to 9-10 after winning three of four to get to .500 on the season.

Voss and fellow senior Emi Isom combined to score 15 points in the first quarter as the Broncos surged to a double-digit lead that grew to 12 when freshman Emily Simmons hit a wing jumper to open the second period.

But — in the first of two lengthy scoring droughts — the Broncos remained stuck on 21 points for much of the second quarter while the Lions stormed back.

Mady Rees and Rileigh Graham hit LC field goals before Shameel Clervrain and Jenna Rigdon each hit a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run and pull the Lions within three points. But two late Voss field goals sent Daleville to halftime with a 27-20 lead.

The Broncos’ second dry spell came in the third quarter. They missed their first 13 field goal attempts, both free throws, and turned the ball over twice before they finally scored on a Valyn Pattengale layup. In the meantime, Rees, Graham and Clervrain each scored to pull the Lions even at 27-27.

“They don’t give up, and that’s all I can ask for,” LC coach Brandon Hanshew said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. I’m very proud of them.”

A pair of Rees free throws early in the fourth quarter gave Liberty its first lead at 32-31. After Cydnie Layton added Lions’ free throw, Voss hit a pair of field goals — including a putback of her own miss — and fed freshman Trishell Johnson for a layup and a 37-33 lead.

Story continues

A Rees 3-point basket and a Graham baseline jumper put the Lions back on top before a Voss free throw tied the game at 38-38. She missed the second with Simmons grabbing the offensive board.

After a timeout, Voss won a scramble for a loose ball and found Maddie Etchison for a baseline jumper of her own — her lone field goal — and Daleville took a 40-38 lead, one it would not relinquish.

Voss hit a wing jumper, and Isom put the game out of reach with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds as the Broncos scored the last seven points.

Voss also finished with 14 rebounds, four assists, five steals and six blocks.

“I’m honestly happy with how our team played, too,” she said. “Recently we’ve been playing really good in the first quarter, but we’ve never been able to finish it. This was a good game to finish.”

Isom finished with 11 points and five steals, and Johnson recorded 12 rebounds for the Broncos.

Rees led the Lions with 17 points and six steals, Cervrain added 10 points and five assists, while Graham led LC with 11 rebounds.

The teams are on opposite sides of the Sectional 55 bracket at Tri-Central next week. Liberty Christian plays Tuesday against the host Trojans while the Broncos drew a bye and will play next Friday against the other winner from Tuesday between Delaware County rivals Wes-Del and Cowan.

A second meeting would mean a sectional title is on the line, a welcome situation for the two coaches who worked together last year on the Broncos’ bench.

“That would be lovely,” Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “Brandon is a great guy. I couldn’t be happier that he has his own head job now and the year they’re having. I’m glad we came out on top tonight, but it was a great game. He coached well, and his players have really bought in to what they’re trying to do.”

Prior to sectional, Liberty Christian will wrap up its regular season Friday at Marion while the Broncos will travel to Shenandoah on Wednesday before finishing at home Friday against Union (Modoc) in the first half of a girls and boys doubleheader.

Contact Rob Hunt at [email protected] or 765-640-4886.