Von Miller speaks after signing with the Buffalo Bills

by

PopSugar

Ciara and Kids Are Picture-Perfect in Broncos Colors For Russell Wilson’s NFL Trade

Go team Wilson! On March 16, Russell Wilson had his first press conference after signing with the Denver Broncos, and his full squad was in attendance – his home team. Ciara, 7-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, 4-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson, and 19-month-old Win Harrison Wilson were all dressed in orange and blue as they were joined by Russell’s mom, Tammy, and his brother, Harry, to celebrate the big event.

