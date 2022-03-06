No one was sadder about Von Miller leaving Denver than Von Miller, but things worked out pretty well for him in Los Angeles. They worked out so well, in fact, that Miller could return to the Rams next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Miller and the Rams have mutual interest in the pass rusher’s return.

Miller is scheduled to become a free agent later this month, and he is expected to command a big pay day. The team, however, plans to “do everything it can to bring him back,” per Rapoport.

Miller, 33, has never hit free agency. He wants to explore the market before committing to a return, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported before the Super Bowl.

The Rams traded second and third-round picks to the Broncos for Miller during the 2021 season. After rehabbing an ankle injury, Miller made five sacks and eight tackles for loss in the final four regular-season games.

Miller added four more sacks and six tackles for loss in the postseason.

He is the leading active sacks leader with 115.5, which ranks 22nd in NFL history.

Report: Von Miller, Rams have mutual interest in his return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk