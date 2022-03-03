Volodymyr Zelensky says global support for Ukraine came ‘too late’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained Thursday that the US and other countries waited too long to respond to Russia’s invasion of his country -— calling sanctions a “good start,” but saying only a no-fly zone would stop the slaughter.

“The whole world started making decisions too late,” Zelenksy said in a televised address.

“I want to thank the countries that are helping with weapons. We are thankful, but it’s too late.”

Zelensky applauded Western nations for moving to punish Russia by hobbling its economy, saying, “Strong sanctions right now, I think that was a good start.”

“Thank God, now we have those sanctions,” he said.

But Zelensky said he’d pleaded with President Biden and European leaders to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop what he called Russia’s “constant bombing of non-militarized zones.”

A map of Russian attacks in Ukraine as of Thursday, March 3, 2022.

“I said: If you cannot shut the sky now, then give us a timeline. When will you do it?” he said.

“If you can’t provide a timeline now, tell us how many people have to die. How many limbs have to fly off of people’s bodies, so you hear us? How many people will count, and we’ll wait until that moment when you feel comfortable.”

Zelensky also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would wage an even wider war “if Ukraine does not stop all of this; if the world does not unite around the principles of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky says only a no-fly zone will be enough to stop the Russian onslaught. GATIS INDREVICS HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

“After Ukraine — if we don’t exist, God forbid — then it will be Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, Georgia, Poland,” he said.

“And they will keep going on until the Berlin Wall. They will continue.”

Zelensky added: “The world is stronger than the military of Putin.”

Zelensky said President Biden has pledged $380 million in weapons for Ukraine, and is asking Congress to approve billions more in aid. TOMS KALNINS

Zelensky said he recently spoke with Biden, who last week approved sending $350 million worth of weapons to Ukraine and on Thursday asked Congress to approve $10 billion of additional aid, including $4.8 billion in Department of Defense spending.

“It’s a pity that it began after the beginning of this war but we have it, and my appreciation [goes] to him and his team,” he said.