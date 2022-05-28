Volodymyr Zelensky laments the Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his condolences after a deadly shooting at an Uvalde Texas school left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“This is a tragedy,” he told an audience of students at Stanford University via video link Friday. “And we are living in those terrible times when American people express their condolences because of the death of the Ukrainians at war and we express our condolences because of deaths in peace. Accept my condolences, please.”

“Every day you should not just ask yourself another question, but be sure to find the answer: who matters most and why?” he continued. “This is the main question for me: who matters most and why? Take care of yourself, your family, loved ones, friends. Take care of the world.”

People visit a memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. James Keivom for NY Post

Zelensky offered similar sentiment on his public Twitter account Wednesday.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans,” he said.