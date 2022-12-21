Volodymyr Zelensky Arrives At White House For Historic Meeting With Joe Biden; Ukraine Leader Will Address Joint Session Of Congress – The Hamden Journal

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday for an historic meeting with President Joe Biden, marking the first time that the Ukrainian president has made a foreign trip since the Russian invasion last year.

Wearing olive green, military colored slacks and sweater, Zelensky arrived at the South Portico shortly after 11 AM PT, greeted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and they briefly posed for photographers. Biden put his arm over Zelensky’s shoulder, as if to underscore the bond he has established with the Ukrainian leader. They walked inside the White House without answering shouted questions.

The purpose of the visit is clear: To secure additional support for Ukraine as Congress finalizes a year-end spending bill. And the dynamics in Washington likely will change when Republicans take control of the House, where some GOP members have expressed hesitation about giving Ukraine a “blank check” as it tries to maintain its democracy.

Zelensky’s visit was planned for more than a week, but disclosed only Tuesday that it was a distinct possibility. He plans to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, for an address that is expected to last about 20 minutes and carried by major broadcast and cable networks.

In the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package, $45 billion is allocated for aid to Ukraine, which is $7 billion more than what the Biden administration requested.