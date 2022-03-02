Volodymy Zelensky Series ‘Servant Of The People’ Sells To Channel 4 – The Hamden Journal

Global networks including the UK’s Channel 4 have picked up Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s comedy series Servant of the People.

The 2016 satirical show, in which, unbelievably, Zelensky played the President, before launching a campaign to become the real President three years later, has also been sold by distributor Eccho Rights to MBC in the Middle East, ANT 1 in Greece and PRO TV in Romania.

Eccho Rights has, meanwhile, removed all Russian-owned and produced series from its catalogue and donated €50,000 ($55,500) to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Produced by Zelensky’s Kvartal 95, Servant of the People ran for three seasons on 1+1 Media along with a feature film and all are available to license from Eccho Rights.

“The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelenskiy comes from,” said Eccho Managing Partner Nicola Söderlund.

“His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader. While the real world scenario facing Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real world situation.”