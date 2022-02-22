The Hamden Journal

Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

A long-awaited duel in the lucrative and promising electric-vehicle sector is taking shape.

It’s a dream poster. And guessing the winner would be difficult as each of the two adversaries have strong arguments in its favor.

The battle between Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report and Porsche  (VWAGY) – Get VWAGY Report is about to begin.

The rules of this fight, which will take place on the main EV markets — China, the U.S. and Europe — are known to all. The weapons — the Models S, Y, X and 3 versus the  — are familiar. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.