Volcano erupts in Iceland after dozens of earthquakes near Reykjavík

They captured the lava livestream.

A volcano erupted Wednesday in Iceland following a spate of seismic activity in the frozen country, as seen in videos currently blowing up online.

“Lava is coming from a crack in the ground,” Einar Hjorleifsson, a natural hazard specialist at Iceland’s meteorological office, told Bloomberg. The volcanic event reportedly occurred at Fagradalsfjall’s Geldingadalir volcano in the largely uninhabited Reykjanes peninsula, near the legendary Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in the country’s capital of Reykjavík.

An accompanying livestream by the scientists depicts a 100-meter fissure in the black ground, where magma is burbling to the surface like something from Mordor in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Fortunately, at present, no lives appeared to be endangered by the lava flow, according to Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management. The country’s main transportation hub, Keflavík Airport, was briefly alerted, as is standard procedure during eruptions. However, the facility didn’t cancel any flights and operations are continuing to run on schedule.

Hjorleifsson predicts that the eruption will have little effect on air traffic, as it was a fissure eruption, in which lava flows instead of explodes. This is generally less dangerous than the bombastic central variety, in which ejection of debris and lava flows from a central point, such as the ash-riddled 2020 eruption of the glaciated Eyjafjallajökull volcano. Following the latter catastrophe, more than 100,000 flights were grounded, while hundreds of Icelanders were forced to evacuate their homes, Reuters reported.

Map of the Geldingadalir volcano in Iceland. NY Post illustration

The recent Geldingadalir eruption occurred in the same region where a six-month eruption started in February 2021, near Grindavík, a fishing town of about 3,600 people, Bloomberg reported. The two eruptions were juxtaposed in a recent tweet by geographer Benjamin Hennig.