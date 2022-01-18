Volcano eruption leaves Tonga in ashes, but the scale of destruction is still unknown

Reuters Videos

Tonga cleanup a ‘new challenge’: NZ diplomat

The Pacific island has been isolated from the rest of the world after the eruption of a volcano on Saturday (January 14) that triggered a tsunami and completely cut off phone and internet lines.”They are used to dealing with tropical cyclones but a volcano, volcanic eruption and the subsequent tsunami, a whole new challenge thrown at them, so look they’re working really hard,” Lund said via a satellite phone from the island in an interview with New Zealand network TVNZ.Tonga police have told the New Zealand High Commission that the confirmed death toll stands at two but with communications in the South Pacific island nation cut, the true extent of casualties was not clear.