EXCLUSIVE: Sales company VIM Worldwide has picked up global rights to Teddy Grennan’s thriller Wicked Games. Starring in the pic are Christine Spang (Succession), Conner Ann Waterman (Chicago Fire), Michael Shenefelt (Postal), Markus Silbiger (The Violent Heart). The logline is as following: when Harley (Spang) joins her new boyfriend for a long Halloween weekend at […]

