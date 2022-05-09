Vladimir Putin’s reputed mistress Alina Kabaeva is pregnant again

The former Russian gymnast rumored to be Vladimir Putin’s longtime mistress is pregnant again, according to a report.

Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old Olympic gold medal-winning rhythmic gymnast-turned-media mogul who has been linked to the 69-year-old Russian strongman since at least 2008, is believed to already have four children with Putin, according to the General SVR Telegram channel.

“We have already reported that yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to eyewitnesses, looked depressed and somewhat aloof,” a translation of the May 3 post reads. “This is understandable, yesterday Putin learned that his long-term cohabitant and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, was pregnant for another, or rather, apparently, an extraordinary time.”

The report, which began circulating Monday, could not be independently confirmed. But the channel is purportedly run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general known by the alias “Viktor Mikhailovich.”

The channel previously reported that Putin underwent cancer surgery and had to temporarily hand over power to a former federal police chief.

Sources told Page Six in March that Kabaeva was hiding with their brood in Switzerland. The pair have never officially confirmed that they have a family, although sources said they share 7-year-old twin daughters and two sons.

“The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also,” a source previously told Page Six.

Putin has two adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his first marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva. The couple divorced in 2013.

Kabaeva, meanwhile, has been dubbed “Russia’s most flexible woman” and appeared on the cover of Vogue Russia in 2011. She’s one of the most decorated athletes in rhythmic gymnastics history — with two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals and 21 European Championship medals.

She later joined parliament as a pro-Kremlin member and was appointed by the Kremlin in 2014 to run the state-owned National Media Group, where she earned a reported salary of $10 million annually.

Kabaeva is facing possible sanctions from the European Union over Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. If ultimately passed, the proposed move would freeze her assets in Europe and bar her from entering the EU.

Putin has long denied reports that he and Kabeava are romantically involved.