Vladimir Putin’s Chechen warlord declares Ukraine war a ‘Big Jihad’

Vladimir Putin’s Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has declared “Big Jihad” and urged Russian Muslims to fight Ukraine’s “demons” and “satanic democracy.”

Kadyrov, one of Putin’s most fanatical backers, urged his supporters to lay waste to Ukraine and backed calls from Russian allies to wipe cities “off the face of the f—ing Earth.”

The twisted henchman — who is head of the breakaway republic of Chechnya — labelled the conflict “the Big Jihad” and wildly claimed Ukraine had been overrun by gay people and Western liberals who wanted to destroy Russia.

“They want to break our Motherland into pieces, humiliate, trample in the dirt and, in the end, defile our faith and culture so that we don’t have any identity and not a single family value,” Kadyrov said during his sick rant.

“I swear with the Almighty’s name, this is the Big Jihad, which we must all take part in and we will not stop.

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov declared the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “Big Jihad.” Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

“We will be killing them wherever they are. No matter who is helping them, America or Europe.

“There is nothing to worry about. They don’t have as much means and forces, they will run out soon.

“Our ancestors during World War II had even less.

“They didn’t have enough to eat, but they won, because they had spirit and belief.”

Kadyrov also vowed that anyone who agreed to take up arms and fight would get to kill “shaitans,” an Islamic term for demons.

Kadyrov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

“The war is for a warrior, there should only be joy that there will be lots of trophies,” he raged.

“And there will be lots of shaitans that you will have a joy to destroy.

“We will not capture those shaitans, but we will burn them. We will not stop anywhere.

“Our territory isn’t Zaporozhye or Kherson — our territory is Odessa, Kyiv, Kharkiv, all regions, and all of Ukraine.

“This is our Russian territory.”

Kadyrov also said he believed Russia was at war with all of the West, not just Ukraine.

“I do not understand those who love the Fatherland only in words. Honestly, I don’t understand,” he said.

“I don’t understand those who don’t see the obvious.

Kadryrov called on all Russian muslims to fight “demons” in the war. Yelena Afonina/TASS via ZUMA Press

“[The West] want to break our Motherland into pieces, humiliate, trample in the dirt and, in the end, defile our faith and culture so that we don’t have any identity and not a single family value.

“I use the word ‘Satanism’ for a reason. In the West, Satanism is openly acting against Russia.

“Satanic democracy is when the rights of atheists are protected, but believers are offended. Or when traditional couples are deprived of children who are transferred to same-sex families. Intentionally same-sex, not by chance.

“In Europe they have swallowed it. They consider it modern, civilized. The more liberated ‘below the belt’ topic, the better for them. And I see degradation and Satanism in this.

“And I’d rather fight it in the bud than let this abomination envelop our Motherland here.

“Today the state and the president need us.”

He launched his latest appeal for men from Russia’s Caucasus region – which includes Chechnya — to show more willingness to fight, saying that in 2015 they had rallied in huge numbers in his capital Grozny against cartoons deemed insulting to Islam.

“The same forces that insulted the best of people are now fighting against us in Ukraine, or rather, in our Russia,” he said.

But the men who turned out in 2015 are not ready to fight now, he suggested.

“Where are these heroes?

“A self-respecting Muslim will not look for excuses….

“This is Jihad….

“Destroy these shaitans, wherever they are and no matter how well they hide….

“Love your country! Love not only in words.”

A house destroyed by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region. Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov criticized military leaders for not securing the region earlier in the war. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Kadyrov was backed by leading TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, who criticized Putin’s commanders for failing to secure Kharkiv and now retreating from invaded Kherson.

“If we hadn’t left the Kharkiv area, there wouldn’t be a problem in Belgorod,” said the state television anchor, usually a Putin favorite.

“The problem now is that we’re worrying about our villages being shelled.

“If we’d taken Kharkiv — it’s obvious [Ukraine’s] main logistics and supply center is there.

“Wipe it off the face of the f—ing Earth if we have to. Warn the civilians, tell them ‘You’ve got 24 hours, 48 hours [to leave]’. After that we begin to destroy the city block by block.”

Putin’s rhetoric — and those of his henchmen — has become increasingly more desperate in recent weeks.

His invasion of eastern Ukraine was supposed to take a matter of days, but has blown out into a protracted eight-month war.

Russia illegally annexed several Ukrainian regions in the last month but has been forced to flee the key city of Kherson as Kyiv’s troops fight back.

The increasingly dire situation has led Putin to warn of his nation’s nuclear capabilities, amid fear in the West that he could detonate an atomic weapon as a show of strength.