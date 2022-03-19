Vladimir Putin in ‘better shape than ever,’ Belarus’ Lukashenko gushes

The doting dictator of Belarus offered effusive praise of his pal Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader is in “better shape than ever” despite reports he’s in a diminished mental state.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko painted the flattering picture of his ally in an interview with the Japanese television channel TBS that comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“He and I haven’t only met as heads of state, we’re on friendly terms,” Lukashenko said. “I’m absolutely privy to all his details, as far as possible, both state and personal.”

Putin’s army used Belarus as a staging ground for the northern ground invasion of Ukraine while troops crossed the Russian border to the country’s east.

Lukashenko dismissed assertions that Putin made a grave miscalculation trying to occupy Ukraine, as Russian troops experience heavy losses and still face strong resistance more than three weeks into the invasion.

“Putin is absolutely fit, he’s in better shape than ever … This is a completely sane, healthy person, physically healthy — he’s an athlete.”

“As they say here — he’ll catch a cold at all our funerals.”

Then-Russian Prime Minister Putin made headlines when he rode a horse shirtless in 2009. Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Lukashenko, who calls himself “Europe’s last dictator” also called the collapse of the Soviet Union “a tragedy” and said Ukraine, a former Soviet territory, is an “inalienable part” of Russia.

“While the USSR existed, the world was multipolar and one pole balanced the other,” he said. “Now the reason for what’s happening in the world is unipolarity – the monopolization of our planet by the United States of America.”

The comments came after President Joe Biden labeled Putin a “war criminal,” “pure thug” and “murderous dictator.”

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is known for being a bootlicker to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Tatyana Zenkovich, Pool Photo via AP, File

With Post wires