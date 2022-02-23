Vladimir Putin Announces “Special Military Operation” In Ukraine – The Hamden Journal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was launching a “special military operation” to the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine, warning that country’s soldiers to lay down their arms.

Putin’s speech came at the same time that the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency meeting.

Throughout Wednesday evening, CNN focused on the possibility of an immediate invasion, and MSNBC and Fox News began shifted focus from opinion hosts to the latest developments.

Just after 7 PM PT, CNN’s Matthew Chance, in Kyiv, told anchor Don Lemon that “here are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now,” although he said that he was not sure what it was. Chance put on a flak jacket and helmet as he was on air. CNN’s Clarissa Ward, reporting from Kharkiv, then also appeared an reported hearing blasts.

President Joe Biden said in a statement, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”