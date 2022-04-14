Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turns Yankees into grudging fans

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. running to first base in Yankee Stadium

No one at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night will be able to shake the images, now imprinted on our minds, of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bashing pitches over the wall or snagging a hot line drive to end the game.

Not that we would want to. Like Shohei Ohtani’s display of power in the Bronx last summer, Guerrero put on a show that deserves to be remembered.

A brief accounting of his achievements goes like this: Home run, spiked in the hand by Aaron Hicks while Hicks legged out a single, home run, double, home run, catching 108-mile per hour line drive by Josh Donaldson that ended the game.

Forget what I might have to say about these moments. Let’s hear how Guerrero turned the world class athletes in the opposing clubhouse into grudging fans for one evening.

Moment # 1: First-inning home run

This was the only of Guerrero’ hits that came off a mistake pitch. With two out and none on in the first, Gerrit Cole left a 1-0 slider over the middle of the plate, and Guerrero hit it just over the center field wall.

Aaron Boone: “The first home run to center was a hanger. He took advantage of a slider up, looked like up in the middle of the zone. But after that, it was just otherworldly hitting.”

Moment # 2: Third-inning home run

This was probably the most striking image of the night. Not long after Hicks stepped on his hand, Guerrero saw a 98-mile per hour fastball from Cole.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka set up inside, off the plate. Did Cole hit his spot?

Cole: “Yeah.”

Somehow, some way, Guerrero pulled back and drove the pitch into the bullpen in left field.

Boone: “It was in, off the plate.”

How difficult is it for a righthanded power hitter to drive that pitch?

Aaron Judge: “Especially with Cole’s fastball, it’s tough. But someone like Vlad, [when] he’s looking for a pitch, he usually doesn’t miss too often. So he was probably sitting on something in there and found what he was looking for. But especially against someone who can run it up to 99 miles an hour, 100 miles an hour, it’s tough to square it up even when you think you’re kind of sitting on it.”

Moment # 3: Guerrero drives an 0-2 fastball to left for a double

Boone: “I was even more impressed with two strikes, shooting that double down the left field line [than the home runs].”

Cole: “And it was kind of a defensive swing, but he just has so much power.”

Did Cole really look to second base and tip his cap to Guerrero?

Cole: “Yeah. I mean, did you see the night? If you had a cap, you’d tip it too. And it got better after that. My goodness.”

Moment #4: It “got better” with an eighth-inning homer

Jonathan Loiaisiga’s first pitch to Guerrero was a 95-mile per hour sinker. Guerrero reached down and lined the pitch over the left field wall.

Boone: “You don’t see many righthanders elevate the ball like that off a low two-seam fastball, and he obviously squared that one up. Pretty impressive display by him, and we got beat by obviously a great hitter tonight.”

Moment #5: The catch that ended the game

Anthony Rizzo bunted his way to first, and Donaldson represented the tying run. Donaldson ripped a ball that seemed headed for the right field corner, extending a potential rally. But Guerrero — who else? — was able to snare it.

The ball settled into his glove, “New York, New York,” played, and no one seemed quite able to immediately process what they had just seen.

Rizzo: “You’re just trying to stick your glove out there. The ball was hit 100-plus miles an hour … it’s just kind of a reaction to stick your hand out. It was kind of a fitting ending to the monster day that he had.”

Judge: “Wow. That was impressive tonight. I wish it was against somebody else and I could watch it on TV.”