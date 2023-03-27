Vladimir Duthiers Named Featured Host Of ‘CBS Mornings’ – The Hamden Journal

Vladimir Duthiers has been named featured host of CBS Mornings, giving him a higher profile on the network’s AM broadcast.

Duthiers also will continue to anchor CBS News Live on the CBS News Streaming Network.

In a note to staffers, Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News & Stations, said that Duthiers will “tell more business, arts and culture stories,” and will participate more often on the morning show’s Talk of the Table segments.

“Vlad has been featured on virtually all our broadcasts and platforms,” Khemlani wrote. “He has excelled at every assignment and has been a pioneer in streaming.”

CBS’s morning show was given an overhaul in 2021, with a new name and set, and the addition of Nate Burleson as host along with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

Duthiers joined the network in 2014.

Khemlani’s note to staffers is below:

This will mean there will be more of Vlad on CBS Mornings. He’ll tell more business, arts, and culture stories. And there will be more Vlad on “Talk of the Table” in addition to his signature “What to Watch” segments. This recognizes and expands his contributions to the show, which is up 3% year-to-year with women 25-54 and is the only morning news program posting growth in any demographic.

Since joining CBS News in 2014, Vlad has been featured on virtually all our broadcasts and platforms. He has excelled at every assignment and has been a pioneer in streaming. And let’s not forget, he’s a new dad.

Vlad is a Peabody Award and Emmy Award-winning journalist. His coverage at CBS News has run the gamut from exploring the roots of Muslim extremism in the suburbs of Paris and Brussels after the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people in France to interviews with such people as former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Oprah Winfrey, Harry Belafonte, Slash, Dave Grohl, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, and Cher.

We’re looking forward to seeing where Vlad takes us next. We know that whatever he does, he’ll do it with enthusiasm, energy, and an infectious smile that lights up the screen.