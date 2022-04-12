Vivek Ranadive pushed for Kings to draft Marvin Bagley over Luka Doncic

The source said Vivek Ranadive and Brandon Williams were driving forces behind the decision to draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic in 2018, but there was consensus within the organization because Bagley was a “modern-day big who could run the floor with De’Aaron Fox.” The source said the Kings nearly acquired Jordan Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade involving Yogi Ferrell, but they didn’t act fast enough due to Ranadive’s involvement. Instead, the Cavaliers traded Clarkson to the Utah Jazz, where he would become the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, in exchange for Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks.

Source: Sacramento Bee

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks-Spurs takeaways: It was a great regular season, but Luka’s injury and playing Utah in the first round sets up an interesting week leading up to Game 1.

mavs.com/mav-spurs-take… – 12:56 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Part 1: An Overview – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 12:26 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

All-Time NBA European Teams

First Team: Nowitzki, Giannis, Gasol, Parker, Doncic

Second Team: Jokic, Kukoc, Petrovic, Stojakovic, Sabonis

But who would win actually 🤔

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:15 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

It seems a lot of people think Pat Bev will check Paul George. He won’t

Jarred Vanderbilt will be the primary matchup on PG, because he always takes big ball-handlers (LeBron, Luka, etc). But Anthony Edwards will also get a lot of work on him. Switches, sloppy cross matches, etc pic.twitter.com/I5rBleAiLM – 12:10 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic will get an MRI on his strained left calf this afternoon, sources said. Mavs will know more about the severity of the injury at that point. – 12:01 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over NY’s final five games,

Obi Toppin averaged:

27.2 points,

6.2 rebounds,

3.8 made treys.

The only other players to average more than 27 points and six rebs in April were Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam & Kevin Durant

tommybeer.substack.com/p/obi-and-iq-c… – 10:38 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise as always, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:25 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Dončić is scheduled for an MRI exam today to determine the severity of his left calf strain and likely recovery timetable.

Dallas opens the playoffs Saturday against Utah at 1 PM ET; Dončić was hurt in Sunday’s regular season finale.

More from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:18 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Luka Doncic limps off floor with calf strain, status for playoffs unknown nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/11/luk… – 8:01 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic suffers a calf strain in the last regular-season game

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:03 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

After Doncic injury, attention turns to health as Jazz-Mavericks get set for playoff series. It appears Utah now has that advantage. ksl.com/article/503852… – 2:42 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Sitting here eating a rice cake with peanut butter and thinking about how Luka Doncic received likely the most costly overturned-technical-foul, no-suspension appeal decision in NBA history.

Forfeiting a game check probably seems like small potatoes rn – 1:51 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

After putting away Portland, the Jazz quickly switched their focus to Dallas: “They’re formidable. We have tons of respect for their program. Obviously, Luka [Doncic] is unique, and he’s the kind of player that is capable of putting a team on his back.”

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:38 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. The history of calf strains… will Luka be back by Game 1?

2. The Jazz’s 2021-22 regular season is complete. Some statistical notes on every Jazz player’s season.

3. A quick recap of the year

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:35 AM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

If the NBA had upheld Luka’s 16th technical, he would be 100 percent healthy for Dallas’ playoff opener against Utah.

Just saying. – 1:07 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

And to make matters worse for Mavs, in trying to get Luka healthy, @NBA has announced that Mavs-Jazz will be the first game out of the blocks on Sat. Noon tip @theeagledallas. A 7:00 Sunday game would have been nice. – 12:46 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Reactions to Luka’s injury and playing the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs: “For some reason,” Jalen Brunson said, “I feel like he’ll be ready to go.”

mavs.com/luka-injured-i… – 12:42 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – The playoffs are here and the Utah Jazz play Luca Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 12:40 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Y’all are missing the point, this is clearly the NBA’s fault for rescinding the 16th technical foul on Luka – 12:31 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

POSTCAST – the playoffs are here. The Jazz face Luca Doncic and the Mavericks twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:20 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Luka gets the least possible time to get healthy after his calf strain tonight. Mavs-Jazz opens the playoffs next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. – 12:12 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson on Luka Doncic: “For some reason I feel like he’ll be ready to go, knowing the competitor he is.” – 12:09 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Brunson on Doncic injury: “For some reason, I believe he’ll be ready to go, the competitor that he is.” – 12:09 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Here’s the latest on Mavs vs. Jazz and Luka Doncic’s calf injury.

mavs.com/luka-injured-i… – 12:07 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

5 storylines in Mavs-Jazz playoff series: Luka Doncic’s injury overshadows best hopes in a decade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:04 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Despite a sluggish start, the Utah Jazz overwhelmed the Blazers to earn No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and a matchup against a Dallas team suddenly in fear of a Sunday night calf injury to star Luka Doncic. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:03 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Golden state wins in New Orleans

It’s official

Utah/Dallas first round….the Jazz will have to go through Luka Doncic – 11:56 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said he hasn’t talked to Luka or medical staff yet.

Said starters were going to play normal minutes for three quarters, and Luka’s injury came 2:24 before then.

Kidd: “We weren’t playing the New Orleans score. We were just trying to get better with the long layoff.” – 11:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd: “I haven’t talked to medical or Luka. . . We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:53 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star suffers calf strain in final game of regular season vs. Spurs

https://t.co/uag4ZHVJ70 pic.twitter.com/egR60CV3ct – 11:40 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Luka: There’s a lot of variability in calf strains. The calf is actually a muscle complex made up of multiple muscles. Severity & location will factor into resulting recovery. Average time lost for calf strains in the NBA this season was 16 days (median 17, minimum = 3 days) – 11:36 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Spurs just saw Luka go down in what will ultimately be a meaningless game. They’ve gotten plenty of time for the starters. Win ties them with WAS for lottery odds. Why is everyone still in? – 11:30 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jazz C Rudy Gobert missed three weeks this season with a mild calf strain. That’s not to say that Luka Doncic will need that much time — and Gobert likely would have returned soon had it been the playoffs — but it’s an example of the recovery timetable from a similar injury. – 11:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks’ regular-season finale with left calf strain dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Re Luka, a strained calf still puts him in danger of missing time in playoffs. Rare that a calf or hamstring that causes that type of limp resolves in less than a week. – 11:24 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic leaves Mavericks’ regular-season finale with apparent left leg injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:23 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Scoreobard watching:

GSW is up 20 so they are likely to be the 3rd seed.

UTA is up 16 points so DEN is likely to be the 6th seed.

DAL is up 13 points, but Luka now has a calf strain.

DEN’s best case scenario is now GSW blowing this lead & DAL holding on. – 11:23 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

There’s initial optimism that Dallas star Luka Doncic hasn’t suffered a significant injury, source tells ESPN. Team is calling it a strained left calf. – 11:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trying to figure out why Luka was even playing tonight pic.twitter.com/d3QxT2Gq7Y – 11:22 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka strained his left calf and will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:22 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain against the Spurs tonight, per the team. The playoffs are less than one week away. – 11:21 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Luka has a left calf strain that he suffered late in the 3Q. He will be out for the remainder of the game. – 11:21 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavs say Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 11:20 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Mavericks say Luka Doncic has a left calf strain and will miss remainder of Spurs game tonight. – 11:20 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Left calf strain for Doncic. Will not return – 11:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Mavs: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will not return to tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. – 11:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

C’mon man. Luka has to be ok. Not in Game 82. – 11:16 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Luka looked to be holding his knee after this play. Couldn’t get a look at what might have happened to him. pic.twitter.com/LjD1v2FapD – 11:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

With 2:24 to go in the third quarter and Dallas leading San Antonio comfortably in the teams’ season finale, Luka Doncic has hobbled off the floor with an apparently left leg injury. – 11:14 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka limps to the locker room after rubbing his left calf. – 11:13 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is grabbing at his calf, limping on his way directly from the court to the locker room. – 11:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic clutching his left calf after an offensive possession. He’s heading to locker room with director of athletic performance Casey Smith. – 11:12 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic is grabbing his left calf and asked for a timeout. – 11:12 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs-Spurs tied at 59 in a very entertaining 1st half. 21 lead changes & 9 ties. No lead larger than 7 (and no larger than 4 in the last 18 minutes). Doncic w/18-6-4. Vassell w/13 for SA. Mavs trying for 1st ever season sweep of SA. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 10:45 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Luka debuts his “El Matador” Jordan 11 IE PE pic.twitter.com/GqMrLjA1gb – 10:40 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka not the least bit happy about no foul on the last play of the half. By the way, he can get as many technicals as he wants and he won’t be suspended for any games, playoffs or next season. Of course, he’d get ejected with two of them. BTW, Mavs tied with Spurs at 59. – 10:40 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs, in a game they would probably be better off not winning, are tied with Dallas at half 59-59. They are probably lucky the NBA rescinded Luka’s 16th technical the other day. He’s got 18 points at intermision. – 10:39 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Good time to remind folks, if Doncic gets a tech tonight it won’t result in a suspension — either in playoffs or next season. When this question came up late last season, an NBA official told me the 16-tech rule stipulates that the suspension happen in the season it occurred. – 10:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic spent most of the break between quarters engaging in a calm discussion with ref James Williams. No T called. pic.twitter.com/bw9h473dXO – 10:09 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 1

Vassell, Keldon 6 pts each | Powell 8 pts

Jones 5 pts | Luka 7 pts

Spurs are winning paint and mid-range

Mavs are winning FT line – 10:06 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

My goodness Luka! That was deep! – 9:48 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

With his heels on the center-court logo, Luka Doncic drills a 3-pointer as the Mavericks take an early 11-6 lead. – 9:47 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

As MVP chant subsides, Luka rules up the crowd. pic.twitter.com/WeNZFwWq8K – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Luka Garza said he experienced it all his rookie season — being a reserve, playing in the G League, starting in the NBA, playing 40 minutes. He thinks his crash course this season will prepare him well for the summer and where he needs to improve. – 9:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Luka Garza said he benefited from the opportunity in his rookie season: “In year one, I’ve had it all: I’ve been a rotation guy (in the NBA) and I’ve been in the G League.” – 9:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Luka Garza on finishing his rookie season: “It’s insane realizing these last couple of games would be it. I remember Summer League like it was yesterday.” – 9:32 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

SA starters: Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl, Primo, Murray

8:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:05 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd was informed that players get a maximum of seven technical fouls in the playoffs before they earn a suspension. Regarding Luka, Kidd said: “You get seven? I’m telling him six.” – 8:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saben Lee, Braxton Key and Luka Garza are starting the second half. Looks like Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are done tonight – 8:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: 76ers 62, Pistons 60. Casey brought back starters to end the first half and the 15-point gap immediately closed. Curious if we’ll see them to start the second half.

Isaiah Stewart: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Isaiah Livers: 9 points

Killian Hayes: 8 points

Luka Garza: 7p – 8:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jason Kidd was under the impression that players get 6 technicals in the playoffs before getting a suspension, but when told the number actually is 7, Kidd says: “I’m going to tell Luka he only gets 6.” – 7:58 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

A player in the playoffs is suspended for one game after receiving his 7th technical foul. Jason Kidd said he’s going to tell Luka Doncic that he gets 6 technical fouls before he’s suspended. – 7:56 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Embiid isn’t playing tonight. This means that Luka Doncic can win the scoring title … by scoring 167 points for Dallas against San Antonio later tonight.

I say he goes for it. – 5:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham (right hip soreness) is questionable for tonight’s finale at #Sixers.

Jerami Grant, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Cory Joseph remain OUT. – 3:01 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play today.

That means Joel Embiid will win the NBA’s scoring title … unless something like this happens — he plays today, scores zero points, and Luka Doncic scores 138 points or more.

Hence, I think Joel Embiid has won the scoring title. – 2:10 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham (right hip soreness) is questionable tomorrow against Philly. Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III and Hamidou Diallo are all out. – 7:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also, Marvin Bagley III is ICY tonight. They might need to get him on the swag cam. – 7:19 PM

Multiple sources told The Bee there is a sense that the dynamic has changed in Sacramento since the Kings hired current general manager Monte McNair to replace Divac in September 2020. One of the team’s minority owners said he believes McNair is calling the shots without interference. “I’ve looked people in the eye and said, ‘We know this has been a problem. Is it a problem today?’ They’re telling me it’s not,” he said. “Does Vivek have the right to approve trades or give his input? Yeah, but I don’t believe Vivek is micromanaging Monte. I believe Monte is in charge and has total control.” -via Sacramento Bee / April 11, 2022