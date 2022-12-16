Visual Effects Society Names Nancy Ward As Its First Female Executive Director – The Hamden Journal

Ward has been named executive director of the Visual Effects Society — the first woman to lead the honorary society. She had served as interim executive director since the retirement of longtime executive director Eric Roth in September.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as executive director of the Visual Effects Society,” Ward said in a statement. “It’s an enormous privilege to connect, educate, honor and celebrate the hardest working – and probably most underappreciated professionals – in entertainment, around the world. The VES is a beacon of creative and technological innovation and excellence, and it is my intention to further grow the Society into a powerful resource that is recognized and respected in all corners of the globe. I look forward to building on the strong foundation created by Eric Roth, and helping the Society cement its position as a leading voice at the epicenter of the entertainment industry.”

Ward joined VES in 2014 as its program and development director, overseeing direct fundraising, partnerships, alliances and new programs. She also oversaw the publishing team for VFX Voice, the Society’s print and digital magazine, and spearheaded initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion. She was also in charge of the annual VES Honors Celebration, the VES New York Awards Celebration and other VES events, and led the VES Archives initiative and the development of the Society’s forthcoming VES digital museum.

Prior to joining the VES, she spent more than a decade in advertising and direct marketing, as both a client and an ad agency account manage, for General Motors, Taco Bell, Mattel and various nonprofits.

“Nancy has a passion for the VES and a vision to further uplift the Society and bring it to the forefront of the global entertainment community,” said VES Chair Lisa Cooke. “She has earned a tremendous reputation among the Board, staff, Sections, worldwide membership and industry partners, and we are confident that the VES will achieve new heights under her leadership. I am thrilled to have someone of Nancy’s caliber to helm our next chapter.”

Founded in 1997, VES has nearly 4,500 members in 45 countries.