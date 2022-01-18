Virginia’s attorney general fires 30 staffers before taking office

Virginia’s new attorney general reportedly fired 30 staff the night before he was sworn into office — then proudly declared that “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Jason Miyares told 17 attorneys and 13 other staffers that they were no longer needed late Friday, hours before he took office Saturday, his office told 13News Now.

They included the solicitor general and deputies who served under Miyares’ predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring, the report said.

Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita confirmed the shakeup to Fox News, saying it was a necessary change because the newcomer and his predecessor “have very different visions for the office.”

After taking office Saturday, he joined new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in tackling some of the progressive policies they both campaigned against during their elections.

Miyares, also a Republican, announced separate investigations into the troubled Loudoun County school board, which was accused of covering up sexual assaults, as well as the soft-on-crime policies within the parole board.

“The message is: There’s a new sheriff in town,” he told Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday night.

He insisted drastic changes were needed to recover from the “far-left, liberal monopoly that has been in control for two years and they passed a series of laws and they made Virginians less safe, less secure.”

He tweeted a link to his interview, writing, “It’s a new day in Virginia.

“Virginians voted for change – and I’m tackling the criminal first, victim last mindset head on.”