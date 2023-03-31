Virginia Tech vs. LSU how to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, live updates, lineups, injury updates

With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The two semifinal games are Friday at the American Airlines Center. First up is No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks has led to a full-circle moment at Final Four. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley on Brooks’ determination.
For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into an NIL windfall and a Final Four trip with LSU. Cassandra Negley tells the story of the “Bayou Barbie.”
How to watch women’s Final Four
Who: No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2)
When: 7 p.m. ET Friday
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: ESPN
Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter (reporters)
Follow Virginia Tech-LSU updates at the Final Four
