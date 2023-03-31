Virginia Tech vs. LSU how to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, live updates, lineups, injury updates

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks talks to his players during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women’s tournament. The Hokies face LSU in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The two semifinal games are Friday at the American Airlines Center. First up is No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.

For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks has led to a full-circle moment at Final Four. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley on Brooks’ determination.

For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into an NIL windfall and a Final Four trip with LSU. Cassandra Negley tells the story of the “Bayou Barbie.”

How to watch women’s Final Four

Who: No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2)

When: 7 p.m. ET Friday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter (reporters)

Follow Virginia Tech-LSU updates at the Final Four