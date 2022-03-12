Virginia Tech shocks Duke to complete stunning run to ACC tournament championship

NEW YORK — For the second time in seven days, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski was denied a seminal moment in the twilight of his coaching career.

After rival North Carolina spoiled his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium last Saturday, it was upstart Virginia Tech that knocked off the Blue Devils in Coach K’s final appearance at the ACC Tournament in the final Saturday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Playing their fourth game in four days, the seventh-seeded Hokies (23-12) clinched a berth in next week’s NCAA Tournament with a stunning 82-67 win Saturday over top-seeded Duke behind a blistering offensive performance from Hunter Cattoor.

The junior guard hit his first six 3-point shots on pace to a career-high 31 points as the Hokies return to Blacksburg with an ACC Tournament title in their first championship appearance.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts pursue a loose ball during the ACC tournament final.

The loss for Duke adds an unfortunate footnote in a long chapter of dominance in the ACC Tournament for Krzyzewski, who fell short of his 16th title and will retire at the conclusion of this season.

He finishes with a 15-7 record in ACC title games — Krzyzewski is 1-1 in Brooklyn with a win in 2017— passing legendary UNC coach Dean Smith (21) for the most championship appearances in league history.

Duke (28-6), which defeated Syracuse and Miami on the road to the final and entered the evening with an outside shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But it will likely settle for a second seed after the loss.

The Hokies’ remarkable run through the ACC field began Tuesday with a last-second win over No. 10 Clemson. They upset No. 2 Notre Dame on Wednesday before dominating No. 3 UNC in Friday’s semifinal.

Virginia Tech led 42-39 at halftime — the Hokies also held a slight advantage in their first and only game against Duke on Dec. 22 — behind 17 points from Cattoor and a 3-point barrage that gave the Hokies a seven-point edge late in the first half.

They made 7 of 10 from beyond the arc with Cattoor hitting all four of his attempts. Duke was led by Paolo Banchero’s 10 points but failed to use a notable size advantage in the post. The Blue Devils finished the half with one offensive rebound but were able to convert on 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.

Story continues

Banchero finished the night with a team-high 20 points while Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma added 19.

Coach K pulled his starters with 1:14 left in the game, allowing his grandson, Michael Savarino, to play out the loss. He hit a 3-pointer with just seconds to go.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at [email protected], at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech denies Duke, Coach K another ACC tournament title