Virginia shootings leave six people injured, including three children

At least six people were injured — including children — in three shootings in Petersburg, Virginia on Friday night, prompting local authorities to request Virginia State Police for assistance, according to reports.

One adult was struck in the first shooting behind a Wendy’s restaurant on Fort Mahone Street, Petersburg Police told WRIC. About 10 minutes later, four people were shot on Hilly Hill drive — including three children.

Later, another adult was shot on Boydton Plank Road.

According to police, the three children are believed to be around 12 to 13 years old.

“It’s real tough. We’re being that told we’ve got adults as well as children,” Petersburg Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss told WTVR.

It was unclear if the three shootings were connected.

Officials have not released the victims’ conditions.

A heavy police presence was reported at the scenes as the Virginia State Police were called in to assist with the investigation.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Petersburg, a city of roughly 30,000 residents, is located about 20 miles south of Richmond.