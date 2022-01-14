Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Prince Andrew ‘not above the law’

Prince Andrew’s sex accuser said Friday that the fallen royal “must be held accountable” — a day after her lawsuit saw him stripped of being His Royal Highness.

“I’m glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth,” tweeted Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38, of the decision Wednesday to allow her Manhattan lawsuit to move forward to trial.

“My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable,” she wrote.

Giuffre has for years claimed that late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell made her have “disgusting” sex with the royal three times, starting in 2001 when she was just 17.

The allegations led to Andrew, 61, getting booted from royal duties in November 2019 — and the final humiliation this week of being formally stripped of his royal and military titles.

Prince Andrew is accused of sexually assaulting Giuffre when she was 17 years old. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace’s blunt two-sentence announcement Thursday made clear Andrew’s 95-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, made the decision because of the lawsuit.

The once-key senior royal “is defending this case as a private citizen,” the palace said — with insiders confirming that he has been banished from using “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

Even ahead of his potential Manhattan trial, Andrew could soon lose even more than his titles and patronages — with The Sun suggested that he could be made to leave Royal Lodge, the 31-bedroom home he still shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

And like Prince Harry — who also lost his HRH title during his “Megxit” with Meghan Markle — now-private citizen Andrew will likely also lose his police protection, the UK paper noted.

Andrew had looked crestfallen Thursday in the drive to and from Windsor Castle, where his monarch mom told him her decision during a face-to-face meeting.

Still, royal biographer Penny Junor told The Times of London that the move came two years too late, and should have happened after Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview in 2019 in which he justified palling around with Epstein even after he’d been jailed for underage sex offenses.

This should have been done then,” Junor said, saying she “failed” to “disengage” the monarchy from her son’s scandal.

Royal writer Peter Hunt detailed in The Spectator the fall of grace for Andrew now he “has been well and truly cut adrift.”

“This is what a sacking looks like when you’re ninth in line to the British throne. No more appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony; riding horseback during Trooping the Colour; or laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday,” he wrote.

“Henceforth, he’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York: the non-royal, royal.”

Andrew has vehemently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse, and the prince’s lawyers insist he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.” He has never been charged criminally.

A source close to Andrew told The Post Thursday that he would “continue to defend himself” against the lawsuit.

He is not believed to want to settle, leaving him open to embarrassing details coming to light in court.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001. DOJ

Giuffre, meanwhile, thanked her “extraordinary legal team” helping her “seek justice from those who hurt me and so many others.”

“I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking,” she wrote.