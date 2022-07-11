Virginia man wins $250K lottery playing numbers he says he saw in a dream

This is one way to dream big.

Alonzo Coleman, of Henrico County, Virginia, won $250,000 after taxes in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game last month – playing numbers he said saw in a dream.

“It was hard to believe,” Coleman said in a Virginia Lottery press release. “It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 with the Bonus Ball 19, the release said.

Coleman, a retiree, bought his lottery ticket at a store in Richmond, Virginia. He split his $2 wager four ways, so he had four sets of numbers, according to the press release.

He won his $250,000 prize on one of his sets of numbers, the press release said.

The chances of winning one of the Bank a Million top prizes – which include $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 – are 1 in 3.8 million, according to Virginia Lottery.