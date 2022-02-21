Virginia man gifts wife $10M lottery ticket for Valentine’s Day

Forget flowers and chocolates: A Virginia man spared no expense for Valentine’s Day — by giving his wife his $10 million lottery ticket.

Stay-at-home mom Maria Chicas’ husband bought the Extreme Millions Scratcher ticket at the In & Out Mart on Mathis Avenue in Manassas a few days before the romantic holiday, the state lottery said.

The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 2,937,600. Virginia Lottery

Maria Chicas’ husband bought the ticket at the In & Out Mart on Mathis Avenue in Manassas. Google Maps

After realizing he had a winner, the happy hubby called Maria to share the good news.

“Aw, you’re lying!” she told him.

“I thought he was joking!” the resident of Haymarket in Prince William County told Lottery officials.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket. Virginia Lottery

But he was not kidding — and turned the ticket into the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for his stunned better half, who had the choice of taking the full amount over 30 years or a “one-time cash option” of $6,570,302 before taxes.

She chose the latter.

The store, meanwhile, receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket, the fourth and final top prize in the Extreme Millions Scratcher Game.

Maria Chicas thought her husband was joking when he called to tell her the good news. Virginia Lottery

“It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize is claimed,” the Lottery said.

The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 2,937,600.