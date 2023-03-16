Virginia man arrested for shining laser pointer at police helicopter during pursuit

A Virginia man was arrested last week after shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter actively searching for a person running from authorities.

Fairfax County police said its helicopter, Fairfax 1, was helping Virginia State Police search for someone who ran from troopers on March 10 around 11:25 p.m.

While in pursuit, the helicopter’s crew saw someone pointing a laser at the chopper from an apartment complex.

Using the aircraft’s FLIR system, the crew discovered the laser came from a balcony apartment in the 9200 block of Ashland Woods Lane.

Detectives from Fairfax County’s Special Investigation Division identified the person responsible as a 25-year-old man.

He was arrested for interference with the operation of an aircraft, which is a class 1 misdemeanor in the Commonwealth.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter,” Fairfax County police said on Facebook.

The man, who was not identified by name, was released on a secure bond, according to Fairfax County police.