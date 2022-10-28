Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, saying it succeeded in getting her ‘back to be with him in California’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during his inaugural speech at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on January 15, 2022.AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made light of a violent break-in to Nancy Pelosi’s home.

Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into her home and violently assaulted her husband Paul.

“We’re gonna send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made light of the violent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, who was attacked in an early-morning break-in at their California home on Friday.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, an attacker broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home reportedly searching for the House Speaker before the assailant “violently assaulted” her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was left hospitalized with blunt-force trauma to his head and body.

Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail at the time of the attack, authorities said.

While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin said he had “enough” of political opponents like Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who currently serves in Congress representing the state’s 7th District and President Joe Biden.

Youngkin went on to invoke Nancy Pelosi, mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to go do.”

In a statement to Insider, a spokeswoman for Youngkin said: “As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence. He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Nancy Pelosi’s office said in response to the attack.

