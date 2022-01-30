Virginia Giuffre’s father says Prince Andrew is a ‘coward’

The father of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says the royal is a “coward” for requesting that the sex-abuse lawsuit against him be thrown out.

Sky Roberts has accused Andrew of victim-blaming his daughter after the prince’s lawyers filed paperwork in Manhattan last week listing a number of reasons why Giuffre’s case against the disgraced blueblood should be tossed, The Mirror reported.

Giuffre, now 38, alleges that the Duke of York sexually abused her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to court documents, Andrew’s lawyers argued that Giuffre’s “own wrongful conduct” was among the reasons why the case should be dismissed.

Giuffre’s father slammed Andrew’s argument, telling the outlet, “It’s the coward’s way out to try to blame the victim.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused the disgraced royal of having sex with her multiple times while she was still a minor. Gregory P. Mango

Andrew, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, also asked for the case to be heard by a jury trial if he fails to have it dropped, the court filings show.

“He is playing a game, and he is bluffing,” Roberts said. “He doesn’t have a strong hand. Do you think my daughter wants to go through this stuff?

“No. She is doing it because it’s right. It’s ridiculous for him to say that Virginia’s hands are unclean or she has skeletons in her closet or whatever.”

Prince Andrew has maintained that he did not know Virginia Roberts Giuffre was until the lawsuit and says he never had sexual relations with her. Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File

Giuffre filed the lawsuit against Andrew in August last year, accusing the embattled royal of abusing her at least three times — in London, New York and in the US Virgin Islands — between 2000 and 2002.

In each instance, Giuffre claimed she was forced to engage in the sex acts with Andrew by millionaire financier Epstein and Maxwell, a onetime famous British socialite.

Giuffre claimed she “feared death or physical injury to herself” if she disobeyed the pair’s orders.

Virginia Roberts talks about how she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 on December 2, 2019. Supplied by WENN

Epstein killed himself behind bars in Manhattan in 2019 awaiting trial on charges involving a slew of girls and young women, while Maxwell was convicted of sex-trafficking and other raps in December.