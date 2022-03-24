Virginia children overdose on sleeping pills at home

Seven young children — including an infant and three toddlers — overdosed on sleeping pills that were handed out by a 7-year-old at a Virginia home on Wednesday night, a report said.

When police responded to the residence in the city of Hopewell at about 5:30 p.m., four children, ages 1, 2, 3 and 4, were unresponsive, WTVR said.

Three other youngsters under the age of eight had also consumed the pills, but were awake, the station reported.

Two children are in serious condition, according to police. WTVR

All seven kids were all taken to a hospital, and the two youngest victims were transferred to another medical facility in serious condition, the report said.

Investigators told the outlet that the drugs were distributed by a 7-year-old who was left alone with the children when their adult supervisor left the house to go to a corner store.

The investigation was ongoing.