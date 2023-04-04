Virgin Voyages cruise ship passenger dead after falling from balcony

A woman on a cruise ship out of Miami died after falling from a balcony on the boat Sunday and reportedly landing on another passenger.

The woman tumbled from her balcony onto a deck below shortly after the Virgin Voyages ship set sail for Roatan, Honduras, the cruise company told news outlets Monday.

“This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away,” a Virgin Voyages spokesperson said in a statement.

When she plunged to the lower deck of the line’s Valiant Lady ship, the woman apparently fell on top of another passenger, TMZ reported.

That person is doing OK, according to the outlet.

The cruise ship was immediately turned around and returned to Miami following the death. Crews are working with local officials there, Virgin Voyages said.





A Virgin Voyage Cruise ship docked at Port Miami on Sept. 28, 2021. TNS

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company spokesperson said.