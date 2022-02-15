Text size





Reservations for Virgin’s space tourist flights will open Wednesday.

Courtesy Virgin Galactic





Space tourism pioneer





Virgin Galactic



is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. The announcement should excite aspiring astronauts and thrill investors.

Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures rose about 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.