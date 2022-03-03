Virgin Galactic Stock Slumps as Suit Names Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya

Text size





Chamath Palihapitiya, former chair of Virgin Galactic

Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch





A shareholder lawsuit accuses





Virgin Galactic



founder Sir Richard Branson and former board chair Chamath Palihapitiya of insider trading in company shares. The suit might be making investors nervous.

Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock is down 8.9%, while the



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

were down 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.